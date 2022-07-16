Dogs Stumble 6-2, Suffer Third Straight Loss in Lynchburg

Lynchburg, VA - The Charleston RiverDogs bullpen struggles continued in a 6-2 loss to the Lynchburg Hillcats on Friday night at Bank of the James Stadium. Lynchburg has won three consecutive games, all in comeback fashion. In those games, RiverDogs relievers have allowed 17 runs in 9.2 innings with 19 walks.

The game was scoreless through three innings as Ben Peoples and Ryan Webb dueled on the mound. Bobby Seymour ended the scoreless draw by blasting a solo home run to the opposite field in the fourth inning. The home runs was his 11th, tying him for the team lead.

Peoples had worked 3.0 perfect innings entering the bottom of the fourth. In that frame, he allowed a leadoff triple to Jake Fox who scored on Isaiah Greene’s groundball to first to tie the game. Peoples did not factor in the decision after allowing the lone run in 3.2 innings with five strikeouts.

Once again, Lynchburg (8-11, 43-42) found much of their success against the RiverDogs bullpen. A double, a walk and a balk by Alex Ayala Jr. led two a two-run single by Fox in the fifth inning that put the Hillcats on top 3-1. A leadoff walk in the sixth preceded Junior Sanquintin’s two-run home run that stretched the lead to 5-1. Ayala Jr. allowed four runs on three hits in his RiverDogs debut.

Lynchburg reliever Reny Artiles walked the bases loaded in the seventh with just one out, but the RiverDogs (8-10, 54-30) did not score. In the eighth, Seymour drove in their final run with an RBI single to left that cut the margin to 5-2. He ranks third in the Carolina League with 53 runs batted in.

Lynchburg stretched the lead back to four with a sacrifice fly by Dayan Frias in the eighth against Kamron Fields. Fields allowed just the one run without allowing a hit in 1.1 innings. He walked a pair.

Seymour provided half of the RiverDogs four hits. Fox went 2-4 with two RBI to pace Lynchburg in their five-hit effort.

The RiverDogs will send LHP Antonio Jimenez (4-4, 4.57) to the mound on Saturday in an effort to end a three-game losing streak. The Hillcats will hand the ball to LHP Will Dion (5-2, 2.31) The game begins at 6:30 p.m.

