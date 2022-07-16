SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dogs Stumble 6-2, Suffer Third Straight Loss in Lynchburg

VIDEO: RiverDogs Can’t Hold Late Lead, Drop Third Straight in Extras
VIDEO: RiverDogs Can’t Hold Late Lead, Drop Third Straight in Extras
By Charleston RiverDogs
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lynchburg, VA - The Charleston RiverDogs bullpen struggles continued in a 6-2 loss to the Lynchburg Hillcats on Friday night at Bank of the James Stadium. Lynchburg has won three consecutive games, all in comeback fashion. In those games, RiverDogs relievers have allowed 17 runs in 9.2 innings with 19 walks.

The game was scoreless through three innings as Ben Peoples and Ryan Webb dueled on the mound. Bobby Seymour ended the scoreless draw by blasting a solo home run to the opposite field in the fourth inning. The home runs was his 11th, tying him for the team lead.

Peoples had worked 3.0 perfect innings entering the bottom of the fourth. In that frame, he allowed a leadoff triple to Jake Fox who scored on Isaiah Greene’s groundball to first to tie the game. Peoples did not factor in the decision after allowing the lone run in 3.2 innings with five strikeouts.

Once again, Lynchburg (8-11, 43-42) found much of their success against the RiverDogs bullpen. A double, a walk and a balk by Alex Ayala Jr. led two a two-run single by Fox in the fifth inning that put the Hillcats on top 3-1. A leadoff walk in the sixth preceded Junior Sanquintin’s two-run home run that stretched the lead to 5-1. Ayala Jr. allowed four runs on three hits in his RiverDogs debut.

Lynchburg reliever Reny Artiles walked the bases loaded in the seventh with just one out, but the RiverDogs (8-10, 54-30) did not score. In the eighth, Seymour drove in their final run with an RBI single to left that cut the margin to 5-2. He ranks third in the Carolina League with 53 runs batted in.

Lynchburg stretched the lead back to four with a sacrifice fly by Dayan Frias in the eighth against Kamron Fields. Fields allowed just the one run without allowing a hit in 1.1 innings. He walked a pair.

Seymour provided half of the RiverDogs four hits. Fox went 2-4 with two RBI to pace Lynchburg in their five-hit effort.

The RiverDogs will send LHP Antonio Jimenez (4-4, 4.57) to the mound on Saturday in an effort to end a three-game losing streak. The Hillcats will hand the ball to LHP Will Dion (5-2, 2.31) The game begins at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since the investigation into the killings began, a state grand jury has handed down 16...
Alex Murdaugh charged with murders of wife, son; Attorneys release statement
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
Monkeypox, a viral disease from the same family as smallpox.
Health dept. confirms 4th SC case of monkeypox
Zora Simone Henderson is charged with murder after allegedly being part of a plot to use the...
Bond denied for ‘Tinder Slaying’ suspect
Stephen Smith was 19 when he died in what investigators called a hit-and-run in Hampton County...
Mother of man killed in presumed 2015 hit-and-run releases statement on Murdaugh indictments

Latest News

Tiger Woods of the US gestures to the crowd at the end of his second round of the British Open...
Emotional exit for Woods, big chance for Smith at St Andrews
VIDEO: RiverDogs Can’t Hold Late Lead, Drop Third Straight in Extras
Eighth Inning Frustrations Continue as Lynchburg Earns Another Comeback Win
Cameron Young of the US plays on the 18th hole during the first round of the British Open golf...
Cameron Young back at St. Andrews as pro, opens with a 64
The Battery dropped their 5th in a row with a 1-0 loss to Miami FC
Early Miami Goal Makes the Difference, Defeat Battery 1-0