Emotional exit for Woods, big chance for Smith at St Andrews

Tiger Woods of the US gestures to the crowd at the end of his second round of the British Open...
Tiger Woods of the US gestures to the crowd at the end of his second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Friday July 15, 2022. The Open Championship returns to the home of golf on July 14-17, 2022, to celebrate the 150th edition of the sport's oldest championship, which dates to 1860 and was first played at St. Andrews in 1873. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)(Peter Morrison | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Tiger Woods made an early and emotional departure from the British Open at St. Andrews, perhaps for the last time.

Cameron Smith of Australia can only hope this Open might mark his arrival among the truly elite.

Already The Players Championship winner. the Aussie took his first lead at a major going into the weekend.

He had six birdies in 10 holes and made a long eagle putt for a 64. Smith leads by two over Cameron Young.

Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland were three shots behind.

Woods shot 75 and missed the cut.

