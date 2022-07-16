SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Friends of 35 years keep promise, split $361K lottery jackpot: ‘He is a true friend’

Friends in North Carolina of 35 years kept their promise by splitting a lottery jackpot.
Friends in North Carolina of 35 years kept their promise by splitting a lottery jackpot.(NC Education Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, N.C. (Gray News) - North Carolina residents and friends of 35 years followed through on a promise the two made to split any big lottery wins with each other.

Scott Edwards and Perry Charles kept that pact when Charles recently won a $361,527 Fast Play jackpot.

“I looked at the amount you could win and thought to myself, ‘Man, I want this!’” Charles said.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Charles chose to wait until he got home to see if he’d won. When he saw that he had, he called Edwards and kept his word.

“He is a true friend. I know that anything he says is the truth. So, I knew he wasn’t pulling my leg,” Edwards said.

Lottery officials said the two met while working for the Winn-Dixie supermarket company.

“We always talked about if we would hit something big, it didn’t matter if we went in together to get the ticket or if we got it separate, we were going to share it,” Charles said.

According to officials, Charles bought his winning $5 Double Win ticket from a Mast Food Mart on Old U.S. 64 East in Lexington. When he purchased his ticket, the Fast Play jackpot stood at a record $723,054. A $5 ticket receives 50% of the jackpot amount.

The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 320,000, as shared by the NC Lottery.

Officials said the men arrived at lottery headquarters on Wednesday and collected their prize. After taxes, they received $128,361. Both said they were looking forward to paying some bills with the money.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since the investigation into the killings began, a state grand jury has handed down 16...
Alex Murdaugh charged with murders of wife, son; Attorneys release statement
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
Monkeypox, a viral disease from the same family as smallpox.
Health dept. confirms 4th SC case of monkeypox
Zora Simone Henderson is charged with murder after allegedly being part of a plot to use the...
Bond denied for ‘Tinder Slaying’ suspect
Stephen Smith was 19 when he died in what investigators called a hit-and-run in Hampton County...
Mother of man killed in presumed 2015 hit-and-run releases statement on Murdaugh indictments

Latest News

Homeowner Vincent Webb said once he saw Arthur digging, he went over to the hole and saw a...
N. Charleston man’s dog finds ‘unexploded ordnance’ after digging in backyard
The mural is by Kyle Holbrook, the muralist for Moving the Lives of Kids.
Mural in West Ashley brings awareness to gun violence in the city
Starting Saturday, people in crisis all across the country can get help by dialing just three...
Nationwide 988 suicide prevention lifeline launches Saturday
Andre Bernard Moore Jr., 24, posted bond for $200,000. He is charged with one count of murder,...
Man accused of killing Charleston Southern football player out on bond
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama says it has arrested six men in Operation Safe...
6 men arrested in operation targeting online sexual predators, sheriff’s office says