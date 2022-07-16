SC Lottery
Georgetown police searching for armed robbery suspect

By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department is searching for a man they say robbed a gas station Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the Marathon gas station on Exchange street at approximately 8 a.m., according to a spokesman with the Georgetown Police Department.

The suspect was a male, approximately 5′9″, wearing a light-colored long sleeve T-shirt, baseball cap, and blue jeans.

He was armed with a knife and got away with an undetermined amount of cash.

If anyone has any information on this case they are asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, their tip line at 843-545-4400 or call 911.

