SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Goose Creek seeking public input in naming city mascot

The city of Goose Creek is looking for help from the public in naming its city mascot as well...
The city of Goose Creek is looking for help from the public in naming its city mascot as well as the goose displayed on a popular mural in the city.(Live 5)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Goose Creek is looking for help from the public in naming its city mascot as well as the goose displayed on a popular mural in the city.

The mural is on Button Hall Avenue and features the Goose Creek city mascot, and city officials are asking for submissions from the public for name options for the goose.

The winning name will be unveiled during the annual Kid’s Fest on August 6.

Those wanting to suggest a name for Goose Creek’s mascot can click here to fill out a submission form.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Smith was 19 when he died in what investigators called a hit-and-run in Hampton County...
Mother of man killed in presumed 2015 hit-and-run releases statement on Murdaugh indictments
Charleston Police released surveillance images of three people they say were involved in a...
Charleston Police search for 3 in string of thefts
Jawon Qountil Lampkin, 36, of St. Stephen, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm...
Coroner identifies victim in Bonneau shooting; Man arrested on murder charge
TreQuan Stokes, 22, of Orangeburg, was involved in a shooting in the Bamberg County town of...
State agents search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted in shooting
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office’s bomb squad responded late Thursday to investigate a...
Bomb squad responds to report of ordnance found in N. Charleston

Latest News

Police responded to Founders Way around 12:25 p.m. on Wednesday after they received a call...
Police: Man undergoing evaluation after firing shots in someone’s garage
The nonprofit Changed Lives Ministry’s new resale store sits on East Main Street in Moncks...
Faith-based nonprofit to open new resale store to fund addiction program
The mural is by Kyle Holbrook, the muralist for Moving the Lives of Kids.
Mural in West Ashley brings awareness to gun violence in the city
Homeowner Vincent Webb said once he saw Arthur digging, he went over to the hole and saw a...
N. Charleston man’s dog finds ‘unexploded ordnance’ after digging in backyard