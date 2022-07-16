Goose Creek seeking public input in naming city mascot

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Goose Creek is looking for help from the public in naming its city mascot as well as the goose displayed on a popular mural in the city.

The mural is on Button Hall Avenue and features the Goose Creek city mascot, and city officials are asking for submissions from the public for name options for the goose.

The winning name will be unveiled during the annual Kid’s Fest on August 6.

Those wanting to suggest a name for Goose Creek’s mascot can click here to fill out a submission form.

