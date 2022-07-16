Man accused of killing Charleston Southern football player out on bond

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man who is accused of fatally shooting a Charleston Southern football player was released Friday night after posting bond.

Andre Bernard Moore Jr., 24, posted bond for $200,000. He is charged with one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Back on August 29, 2021, officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to a home on Risher Street to a reported disturbance and heard several gunshots as they arrived. Several people were running away from the area, according to police.

Three people were found shot, one of whom died at the scene from a gunshot wound. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office later identified the deceased as Lorvens Florestal.

Florestal was a freshman at Charleston Southern University and played on the football team.

