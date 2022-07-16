Officer uninjured in Georgetown officer-involved shooting; coroner called to the scene

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department says one of their officers was not hurt during an officer-involved shooting on Saturday.

Police responded to the corner of Church Street and Palm Street around noon.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation. There is no official word on the condition of the victim. However, the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene, according to Deputy Chief Nelson Brown.

The details of what led up to the shooting have also not been released.

Further information will be released by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

