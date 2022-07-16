Police: Child taken to hospital after falling out of third-story window

MOUNT PLEASANT S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says a child was injured Saturday morning after they fell from a third-story apartment window.

Police responded to assist the fire department and EMS at the Oyster Park Apartment Complex on Shucker Circle around 10:00 a.m.

“The preliminary investigation is that this was accidental, and there are no suspicious circumstances around the incident,” police spokesperson Donald Calabrese said.

The child was taken to the hospital.

Police did not say how old the child is or what the child’s current condition is.

