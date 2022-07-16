SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police: Child taken to hospital after falling out of third-story window

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says a child was injured Saturday morning after they fell from a third-story apartment window.

Police responded to assist the fire department and EMS at the Oyster Park Apartment Complex on Shucker Circle around 10:00 a.m.

“The preliminary investigation is that this was accidental, and there are no suspicious circumstances around the incident,” police spokesperson Donald Calabrese said.

The child was taken to the hospital.

Police did not say how old the child is or what the child’s current condition is.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left 4...
Shooting in North Charleston leaves 4 injured
Stephen Smith was 19 when he died in what investigators called a hit-and-run in Hampton County...
Mother of man killed in presumed 2015 hit-and-run releases statement on Murdaugh indictments
Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Georgetown and Williamsburg County are all considered to have...
Masking again recommended while indoors in the Lowcountry
Charleston Police released surveillance images of three people they say were involved in a...
Charleston Police search for 3 in string of thefts
Jawon Qountil Lampkin, 36, of St. Stephen, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm...
Coroner identifies victim in Bonneau shooting; Man arrested on murder charge

Latest News

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left 4...
Shooting in North Charleston leaves 4 injured
Around 2900 customers were dealing with outages.
Power outages reported in Charleston Co.
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Shooting in North Charleston leaves 4 injured
The proposal before the board is to split its policy manual into two – one for the board of...
Board considers move to split its policy manual