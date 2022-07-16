SC Lottery
Shooting in North Charleston leaves 4 injured

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left 4...
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left 4 injured in the parking lot of a North Charleston nightclub Saturday.(WCAX)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left 4 injured in the parking lot of a North Charleston nightclub Saturday.

North Charleston police officers were called to La Creme Lounge on Dorchester Road shortly after 2 a.m. for reports of a shooting, according to North Charleston Police Department spokesman Harvey Jacobs.

Upon arrival, officers found 3 victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the nightclub.

A fourth victim later showed up at a hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

