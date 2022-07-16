SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Georgetown

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in...
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the city of Georgetown, according to Major Nelson Brown with the Georgetown County Police Department.(MGN)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the city of Georgetown, according to Major Nelson Brown with the Georgetown County Police Department.

The Georgetown Police Department reported the officer-involved shooting Saturday.

Authorities say this is an on-going investigation and an active crime scene, but there is no threat to the community at this time.

The details of the incident, including when it took place, have not been made available at this time.

Further details will be released by SLED.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Smith was 19 when he died in what investigators called a hit-and-run in Hampton County...
Mother of man killed in presumed 2015 hit-and-run releases statement on Murdaugh indictments
Charleston Police released surveillance images of three people they say were involved in a...
Charleston Police search for 3 in string of thefts
Jawon Qountil Lampkin, 36, of St. Stephen, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm...
Coroner identifies victim in Bonneau shooting; Man arrested on murder charge
TreQuan Stokes, 22, of Orangeburg, was involved in a shooting in the Bamberg County town of...
State agents search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted in shooting
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office’s bomb squad responded late Thursday to investigate a...
Bomb squad responds to report of ordnance found in N. Charleston

Latest News

Georgetown police searching for armed robbery suspect
Georgetown police searching for armed robbery suspect
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left 4...
Shooting in North Charleston leaves 4 injured
The proposal before the board is to split its policy manual into two – one for the board of...
Board considers move to split its policy manual
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: CCSD board considers move to split its policy manual