Warm and muggy weekend with daily showers and storms!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Not much change with our stuck, unsettled weather pattern. A stalled front will bring scattered storms and showers throughout the weekend! Make sure to keep the rain gear close! While heavy rain will not be as widespread as what we saw earlier in the week, we’ll still see a few scattered showers and storms. With some sunshine, temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s. The stalled out front will move away from the area by the middle of next week which should lower rain/storm chances. Temperatures return to the 90s by the middle of the week.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms. High 87, Low 74.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms. High 87, Low 76.

MONDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms. High 89, Low 76.

TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Rain & Storms. High 91, Low 77.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain & Storms. High 92, Low 78.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain & Storms. High 92, Low 78.

