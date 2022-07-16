SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Woman wakes from 2-year coma; brother arrested in attack, authorities say

A woman in West Virginia has awakened from a coma after being attacked two years ago. (Source: WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - A woman in West Virginia who was found outside her home seriously injured in 2020 has made a seemingly miraculous recovery.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Wanda Palmer has awakened from a two-year coma.

WSAZ reports Wanda Palmer was discovered on June 10, 2020, by lawn care workers suffering from severe head injuries.

“They came that morning to mow her grass and found her in a pool of blood,” said Eileen Palmer, Wanda Palmer’s mother.

The sheriff’s office said Wanda Palmer’s brother, Daniel Palmer, has been arrested in the incident and facing charges that include attempted murder.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Smith was 19 when he died in what investigators called a hit-and-run in Hampton County...
Mother of man killed in presumed 2015 hit-and-run releases statement on Murdaugh indictments
Charleston Police released surveillance images of three people they say were involved in a...
Charleston Police search for 3 in string of thefts
Jawon Qountil Lampkin, 36, of St. Stephen, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm...
Coroner identifies victim in Bonneau shooting; Man arrested on murder charge
TreQuan Stokes, 22, of Orangeburg, was involved in a shooting in the Bamberg County town of...
State agents search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted in shooting
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office’s bomb squad responded late Thursday to investigate a...
Bomb squad responds to report of ordnance found in N. Charleston

Latest News

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in...
SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Georgetown
Six people were killed in a multi-car crash in Montana caused by severe weather. (KFBB, KTMF,...
Six people killed in 21-vehicle crash in Montana
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2019, photo, supporters of LGBTQ rights stage a protest on the street in...
US agencies temporarily barred from enforcing LBGTQ guidance
The Tulsa Police Department are investigating an incident where an elderly man was robbed and...
Police: Assailant wanted after elderly man beaten, robbed inside home