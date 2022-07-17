SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Beaufort County woman loses over $100,000 in CIA scam

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam after a woman lost more...
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam after a woman lost more than $100,000.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam after a woman lost more than $100,000.

It all started with a phone call back in June.

The woman, who lives on Hilton Head Island, was on the phone with someone claiming to work for Amazon. After telling them she had not made any recent purchases, she was transferred to “CIA Agent William Nelson.”

The “agent” texted the woman his credentials and then said her social security number had been compromised and she was involved in payments to foreign nations.

“She was advised to withdraw all of her money so that it could be put into “Federal Protective Custody,” the sheriff’s office stated in a Facebook post. “Believing the scam, she first withdrew $30,000 and purchased gift cards as instructed. She then withdrew an additional $100,000 in cash.”

Deputies say the woman met with another “agent” at a Walmart in Hardeeville and delivered the gift cards and cash.

The sheriff’s office says if you think you are the victim of a scam, report it to law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left 4...
Shooting in North Charleston leaves 4 injured
Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Georgetown and Williamsburg County are all considered to have...
Masking again recommended while indoors in the Lowcountry
Police: Child taken to hospital after falling out of third-story window
Police responded to the corner of Church Street and Palm Street around noon.
Coroner IDs man killed in Georgetown officer-involved shooting
Andre Bernard Moore Jr., 24, posted bond for $200,000. He is charged with one count of murder,...
Man accused of killing Charleston Southern football player out on bond

Latest News

Police responded to the corner of Church Street and Palm Street around noon.
Coroner IDs man killed in Georgetown officer-involved shooting
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help as they investigate a...
Deputies investigating string of car break-ins in Summerville
The city of Goose Creek is looking for help from the public in naming its city mascot as well...
Goose Creek seeking public input in naming city mascot