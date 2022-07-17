Beaufort County woman loses over $100,000 in CIA scam

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam after a woman lost more than $100,000.

It all started with a phone call back in June.

The woman, who lives on Hilton Head Island, was on the phone with someone claiming to work for Amazon. After telling them she had not made any recent purchases, she was transferred to “CIA Agent William Nelson.”

The “agent” texted the woman his credentials and then said her social security number had been compromised and she was involved in payments to foreign nations.

“She was advised to withdraw all of her money so that it could be put into “Federal Protective Custody,” the sheriff’s office stated in a Facebook post. “Believing the scam, she first withdrew $30,000 and purchased gift cards as instructed. She then withdrew an additional $100,000 in cash.”

Deputies say the woman met with another “agent” at a Walmart in Hardeeville and delivered the gift cards and cash.

The sheriff’s office says if you think you are the victim of a scam, report it to law enforcement.

