Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Ruth Jenkins, 76, was last seen walking in the 1800 block of Highway 45 in the Pineville area of Berkeley County on Saturday, July 16 around 2 p.m., according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

Jenkins is described as 5′04″ with black hair and brown eyes.

Jenkins reportedly suffers from dementia and is known to wander around.

Anyone with any information regarding Jenkins’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4412.

