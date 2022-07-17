SC Lottery
Deputies investigating string of car break-ins in Summerville

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help as they investigate a string of car break-ins Friday night into Saturday morning in Summerville.(Mia Monet)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help as they investigate a string of car break-ins Friday night into Saturday morning in Summerville.

Authorities say a number of vehicles were rummaged through, with some having items stolen from them. One vehicle was stolen.

The break-ins happened in the Legend Oaks neighborhood, according to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities encourage residents of the neighborhood to check any personal home surveillance footage through daylight hours for any video of the suspects.

Anyone with information or footage of the possible suspects is asked to call the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at 843-873-5111.

