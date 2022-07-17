SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Have your dog or cat pictured on the front of a Palmetto Brewing beer can

Beer cans from the 2021 contest winners.
Beer cans from the 2021 contest winners.(Live 5)
By Anna Harris
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get your dog or cat’s picture on the front of a beer can in a contest with Palmetto Brewing and Charleston Animal Society.

Pet owners and their pets gathered at Palmetto Brewing to get their pictures taken to enter the Rescue Brew contest. This contest raises money for the Charleston Animal Society and allows the winner to win prize money and their very own beer that will be sold in stores.

Kay Hyman, the Director of Community Engagement for Charleston Animal Society, says this contest is very important for raising money.

“This is our third year,” Hyman said. “So exciting. It raises a lot of money and helps us to save lives. We can’t do what we do in Charleston animal society without raising the funds to pay for the broken legs, the heartworm treatments, the spay/neuters of the animals that we got.”

You can enter your dog or cat for a chance to win here. Voting will go through the end of August.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left 4...
Shooting in North Charleston leaves 4 injured
Stephen Smith was 19 when he died in what investigators called a hit-and-run in Hampton County...
Mother of man killed in presumed 2015 hit-and-run releases statement on Murdaugh indictments
Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Georgetown and Williamsburg County are all considered to have...
Masking again recommended while indoors in the Lowcountry
Charleston Police released surveillance images of three people they say were involved in a...
Charleston Police search for 3 in string of thefts
Jawon Qountil Lampkin, 36, of St. Stephen, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm...
Coroner identifies victim in Bonneau shooting; Man arrested on murder charge

Latest News

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left 4...
Shooting in North Charleston leaves 4 injured
Police: Child taken to hospital after falling out of third-story window
Around 2900 customers were dealing with outages.
Power outages reported in Charleston Co.
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Shooting in North Charleston leaves 4 injured