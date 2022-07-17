Have your dog or cat pictured on the front of a Palmetto Brewing beer can

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get your dog or cat’s picture on the front of a beer can in a contest with Palmetto Brewing and Charleston Animal Society.

Pet owners and their pets gathered at Palmetto Brewing to get their pictures taken to enter the Rescue Brew contest. This contest raises money for the Charleston Animal Society and allows the winner to win prize money and their very own beer that will be sold in stores.

Kay Hyman, the Director of Community Engagement for Charleston Animal Society, says this contest is very important for raising money.

“This is our third year,” Hyman said. “So exciting. It raises a lot of money and helps us to save lives. We can’t do what we do in Charleston animal society without raising the funds to pay for the broken legs, the heartworm treatments, the spay/neuters of the animals that we got.”

You can enter your dog or cat for a chance to win here. Voting will go through the end of August.

