RiverDogs hold on for 6-3 win to snap skid

Lynchburg, VA - The Charleston RiverDogs snapped a three-game losing streak, building a six-run lead and holding on down the stretch for a 6-3 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats at Bank of the James Stadium on Saturday night.

The RiverDogs prevailed despite the bullpen issuing seven more walks over the final four innings.

Carson Williams opened the scoring just two batters into the night by blasting his team-leading 12th home run over the left field wall.

That run was the only damage the RiverDogs (9-10, 55-30) would manage against Hillcats starter Will Dion.

The southpaw worked 5.2 innings with 10 strikeouts and scattered three hits. Antonio Jimenez was equally as dominant, working out of two bases loaded jams in the early going to turn in 5.0 scoreless innings. He struck out four and allowed six hits.

RiverDogs starting pitchers have allowed just two runs in 22.2 innings this week.

The score remained 1-0 as the seventh inning began. The RiverDogs opened that frame with four consecutive hits off of Sergio Morillo.

Bobby Seymour led off with a base hit, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on Oneill Manzueta’s tapper back to the mound.

Nathan Perry and Logan Allen doubled in back-to-back at-bats to drive in two more runs and make it 4-0.

Alejandro Pie added a third double moments later, driving in another run in the process. The final run of the inning scored on a Ryan Spikes sacrifice fly. The six-run lead would prove to be anything but comfortable.

Lynchburg (8-12, 43-43) scored their first run in the bottom of the seventh with an RBI groundout by Jorge Burgos.

Juan Rivera then walked the bases loaded with two outs in the eighth. He hit Luis Durango with a pitch to force in one run before departing.

Aneudy Cortorreal repaced him and walked in a run before ending the inning with the score 6-3. In the ninth, Cortorreal allowed the tying run to come to the plate with one out after hitting one batter and walking another.

He induced Dayan Frias into a 3-6-3 double to end the game. The bullpen trio of Neraldo Catalina, Juan Rivera and Aneudy Cortorreal combined to allow just one hit, but surrendered three runs.

The triumvirate walked seven and hit two batters over 4.0 innings of work.Pie went 2-4 with the RBI double to lead the RiverDogs eight-hit attack.

The top two hitters in Lynchburg’s lineup provided five of the team’s seven hits.

Jake Fox was 3-3 with an RBI and two walks and Jorge Burgos went 2-5 with an RBI.The series concludes on Sunday evening at 5:00 p.m.

RHP Over Galue (8-0, 4.10) will make his first start of the season for the RiverDogs after 19 relief appearances to open the year.

Lynchburg has not yet determined a starter for the contest.

Single-game tickets are available for all RiverDogs home games at riverdogs.com

