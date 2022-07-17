SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Scientists: Water seeping into faults may cause S.C. quakes

(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Some scientists say water seeping deep underground may be causing earthquakes in South Carolina.

More than 60 earthquakes have been recorded since December around Lugoff and Eglin, northeast of Columbia.

Some geologists suggest an initial December quake may be allowing water from the Wateree River to move into new cracks that opened then, setting off more quakes.

The idea is that water moving above ground can increase pressure on water below ground. That downward pressure can cause the earth to move.

Five earthquakes with a magnitude of more than 3 have been recorded in the area.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left 4...
Shooting in North Charleston leaves 4 injured
Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Georgetown and Williamsburg County are all considered to have...
Masking again recommended while indoors in the Lowcountry
Police: Child taken to hospital after falling out of third-story window
Police responded to the corner of Church Street and Palm Street around noon.
Coroner IDs man killed in Georgetown officer-involved shooting
Andre Bernard Moore Jr., 24, posted bond for $200,000. He is charged with one count of murder,...
Man accused of killing Charleston Southern football player out on bond

Latest News

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
Police responded to the corner of Church Street and Palm Street around noon.
Coroner IDs man killed in Georgetown officer-involved shooting
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam after a woman lost more...
Beaufort County woman loses over $100,000 in CIA scam