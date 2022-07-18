4-year-old dies after fall from 4th-floor window, police say

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say a four-year-old child who fell out of a four-story window at a Mount Pleasant apartment complex has died.

The child, whose identity has not yet been released by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office, fell from the window just after 10 a.m. Saturday morning, Inspector Don Calabrese said.

Mount Pleasant Police, Mount Pleasant Fire and Charleston County EMS responded to the scene.

The child was taken to an area hospital but died from the injuries suffered in the fall.

Calabrese said the preliminary investigation indicated the fall was accidental.

“The fall happened after the child leaned on the screen of an open window and fell to the ground,” he said. “Our hearts go out to the child’s family after this tragic incident. Our department will be available to assist the family during this difficult time.”

Victim advocates from the police department also responded to be with the family.

Initial reports from police stated the child fell out of a third-story apartment window. Calabrese confirmed Monday the apartment was on the fourth floor.

