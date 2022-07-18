Charleston Co. school board proposes more authority for superintendent

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is considering a move some say would radically change who makes the decisions in the state’s second-largest school district.

The proposal would split the district’s policy manual into two separate documents, a board policy manual and a district policy manual. Anything in the district manual would be controlled by Superintendent Don Kennedy, which would give him control of all but a single section of the current manual.

A coalition of school board candidates, many of whom have nothing in common politically, came together to send a message to the people they are hoping to replace, saying they don’t like the idea of giving the superintendent more authority.

That message seems to have reached the board. The board members who presented the proposal Monday radically changed it.

Instead of outright passing the divided policy manual, the board agreed to start the process of changing the policy manual and bringing changes piecemeal. The superintendent will be tasked with reviewing all board policies and suggesting changes. However, any changes will come before the board for approval.

The school board candidates who came out Monday morning claim the end game is a fundamental shift in authority with the board giving the superintendent way more power than he had before.

“We are here to bring light to this corrupt and self-centered attempt to change board policy,” candidate Kevin Hollinshead said.

“The fear is that we are essentially cutting the legs off the board to be able to do anything when it comes to policy,” candidate Joy Brown said.

Board member Kristen French sponsored the policy and said it was never her intention to seed any additional power to the superintendent, but rather to simply bring the district up to speed with best practices.

