Classroom Champions: Kindergarten teacher needs headphones for young learners

COTTAGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Cottageville Elementary school teacher Chelsea Edens says she loves having a classroom full of amazing kindergartners who are hungry to learn.

But Edens faces a struggle many other teachers face: making sure there are enough supplies for students when school starts. That’s why every week we feature a local educator who hopes to get some of the supplies they need for their classroom.

Edens says as she prepares for the start of school in the coming weeks, she hopes to get much-needed headphones for the Chromebooks her kids use.

“Our classroom gets very loud when I have 24 to 30 Kindergartners at one time doing some sort of game,” Edens says. “Sometimes we are supplied with headphones but unfortunately, they are not durable and gets torn up very easily.”

For her Donors Choose project, Edens would like to get a set of premium classroom headphones and microphones.

She says they will be used for testing throughout Math and Reading units along with district testing and with many other online programs.

She says currently she does not have proper headphones for her students to hear on their Chromebooks.

Edens says these headphones will also allow her students to hear books being read to them in the listening center, helping them become wonderful readers and writers.

“The bigger headphones make it comfortable, and they can do what they need to do instead of trying to fit earbuds into their tiny ears,” Edens said.

This project still needs $92 dollars but right now donations are being doubled.

You can help this Colleton County teacher by donating and becoming a classroom champion right now by clicking this link to donate.

All donations are tax-deductible. Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher. This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.