Clemson’s Wagner taken in MLB Draft 2nd Round

CLEMSON, S.C. - Sophomore infielder Max Wagner (Green Bay, Wis.) was selected in the second round (No. 42 overall) by the Baltimore Orioles on the first day (rounds 1-2) of the MLB draft on Sunday night. He was the first Tiger drafted by the Orioles since 2014 (Steve Wilkerson).

Wagner, the ACC Player-of-the-Year, a Dick Howser Trophy finalist and unanimous first-team All-American, led the 2022 Tigers in batting average (.369), runs (66), hits (75), doubles (15), homers (27), RBIs (76), total bases (173), slugging percentage (.852), walks (45) and on-base percentage (.496). He tied for third in the nation in home runs and was second in slugging percentage. His 27 homers tied the school season record and tied for third most in a season in ACC history as well.

Wagner hit a home run every 7.5 at bats in 2022, easily setting a school record, and his .852 slugging percentage was second highest in a season in school history. He also reached base via a hit, walk or hit-by-pitch in each of the last 42 games.

Sophomore righthander Mack Anglin (Marengo, Ohio) was selected in the seventh round (No. 205 overall) by the Kansas City Royals on the second day (rounds 3-10) of the MLB draft on Monday afternoon. He was the first Tiger drafted by the Royals since 2017 (Reed Rohlman).

Anglin was a Third-Team All-ACC starting pitcher in 2022 and won the Stowe Award as the team’s most valuable pitcher. He was 6-6 with a 4.48 ERA in 76.1 innings pitched over 15 starts. He gave up just 63 hits (.227 opponents’ batting average) with 78 strikeouts.

In his career, Anglin is a two-time All-ACC Academic selection who has a 4.64 ERA and 164 strikeouts in 139.2 innings pitched over 32 appearances (26 starts) in three seasons. His 10.57 strikeouts-per-nine-innings-pitched mark is fifth in Tiger history.

Anglin was selected in the 13th round by the Washington Nationals in 2021, but elected to return to Clemson for the 2022 season.

Tiger signee and righthander Brock Porter was drafted on Monday in the fourth round (No. 109 overall pick) by the Texas Rangers.

The third and final day of the 2022 MLB draft is Tuesday with rounds 11-20.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.