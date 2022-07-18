Cunningham announces potential Lt. Governor candidates

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Democratic gubernatorial nominee Joe Cunningham on Monday released his shortlist of running mates for November’s election.

The list of nine lieutenant governor candidates includes three from the Lowcountry.

“The person I choose for Lieutenant Governor will be ready to lead on day one,” Cunningham said. “Our ticket will represent the future of South Carolina and the amazing potential of our state. I am committed to selecting a qualified, visionary leader to join our team and help usher in a new generation of leadership for South Carolina.”

The Lowcountry candidates include current state representative Spencer Wetmore. Wetmore is also a former prosecutor and city administrator for the city of Folly Beach.

“I am honored to be considered among such an outstanding list of public servants,” Wetmore said in a statement.

Also on the list is Kathryn Whitaker, a former nominee for state senate and chief marketing officer of Burr & Forman, LLP.

In a statement, Whitaker said she was “flattered and honored to be considered.”

The other Lowcountry candidate is Air Force pilot and commercial realtor Ed Sutton. Sutton is also a former nominee for the state House of Representatives.

The six remaining candidates include five from the Midlands and one from the Upstate.

The rest of the shortlist includes:

Tally Parham Casey, CEO of Wyche Law Firm. The first female fighter pilot in the South Carolina Air National Guard

Rosalyn Glenn - Financial planner and former nominee for state treasurer

Jermaine Johnson - State representative and small business owner

Kimberly O. Johnson - State representative and assistant director of the F.E. DuBose Career Center.

Meghan Smith - Spartanburg City Council member and director of college and career readiness at Spartanburg Academic Movement

Teresa Wilson - City manager for the city of Columbia

Cunningham says he expects to announce a running mate in the next few weeks.

