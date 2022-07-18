Fire heavily damages North Charleston home

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston fire investigators will work to determine the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a home Monday afternoon.

Crews responded to a home on Delancey Street where a fire had been reported, Fire Marshal Stephanie Julazadeh said. The first firefighters on the scene reported heavy fire coming from the roof.

A person inside the home was able to escape with her dogs, Julazadeh said.

Crews were still on the scene at 5 p.m. working to make sure any remaining hot spots were extinguished.

