SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Fire heavily damages North Charleston home

North Charleston firefighters responded Monday afternoon to a fire that heavily damaged a...
North Charleston firefighters responded Monday afternoon to a fire that heavily damaged a Delancey Street home.(George Antolick)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston fire investigators will work to determine the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a home Monday afternoon.

Crews responded to a home on Delancey Street where a fire had been reported, Fire Marshal Stephanie Julazadeh said. The first firefighters on the scene reported heavy fire coming from the roof.

A person inside the home was able to escape with her dogs, Julazadeh said.

Crews were still on the scene at 5 p.m. working to make sure any remaining hot spots were extinguished.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Child taken to hospital after falling out of third-story window
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help as they investigate a...
Deputies investigating string of car break-ins in Summerville
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left 4...
Shooting in North Charleston leaves 4 injured
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam after a woman lost more...
Beaufort County woman loses over $100,000 in CIA scam

Latest News

The South Carolina Office of Occupational Safety and Health fined Coastal Firearms $3,000 for...
Documents: OSHA fines SC gun store after employee killed during ‘prank’ gone wrong
North Charleston firefighters responded Monday afternoon to a fire that heavily damaged a...
GALLERY: North Charleston fire heavily damages home
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. school board changes proposal to give superintendent more authority
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Blood Connection helping raise donations of breast milk