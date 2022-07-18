SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Global heat records are outpacing cold records by 10-1, data shows

According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, around the world, 188...
According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, around the world, 188 all-time heat records have been broken so far in 2022, compared with just 18 cold records.(CNN, WGN, KVLY, KXJB, KVLY/KXJB via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Heat records are far outpacing cold records across the globe so far this year.

It comes as the U.S. and Europe brace for a wave of dangerously high temperatures.

According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, around the world, 188 all-time heat records have been broken so far in 2022, compared with just 18 cold records.

A climate scientist at Princeton University says the record imbalance is a sign of climate change.

Studies have shown extreme heat will increase in frequency, intensity and duration because of global warming, and that extremes will occur more frequently on the hot side compared to cold.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Child taken to hospital after falling out of third-story window
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help as they investigate a...
Deputies investigating string of car break-ins in Summerville
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left 4...
Shooting in North Charleston leaves 4 injured
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam after a woman lost more...
Beaufort County woman loses over $100,000 in CIA scam

Latest News

We place links we mention in our newscasts here so you can find them easily.
Big Red Box
The South Carolina Office of Occupational Safety and Health fined Coastal Firearms $3,000 for...
Documents: OSHA fines SC gun store after employee killed during ‘prank’ gone wrong
FILE - Michael Carvajal was served a subpoena to appear at a hearing later this month. The...
Senate panel subpoenas federal prisons director to testify
North Charleston firefighters responded Monday afternoon to a fire that heavily damaged a...
Fire heavily damages North Charleston home
North Charleston firefighters responded Monday afternoon to a fire that heavily damaged a...
GALLERY: North Charleston fire heavily damages home