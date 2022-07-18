Home Telecom supplies 1,400 homes with better internet with $2M grant

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Home Telecom says a project to improve internet service in rural portions of Berkeley County is nearing completion.

The South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff awarded the utility $2 million to expand Internet services in rural areas back in 2021. As part of the grant, Home Telecom has provided about 1,400 homes with faster internet in rural areas of Jamestown, Pineville and Huger.

The company selected these areas by finding out who had less than 25 megs of internet or no internet at all. Over the course of a few months, they installed 275 miles of fiber to expand Internet broadband in these areas.

When asked if they have received any customer complaints in those areas, Home Telecom Marketing Vice President Gina Shuler says things have been running smoothly.

“The fiber is passing the addresses and it is up to our marketing group to notify the customers and let them know that the fiber is now available,” Shuler said. “It does require some construction. So, we are not receiving any complaints. We are receiving nothing but great compliments once there are hooked up and able to access higher speeds of internet.”

Home Telecom says they just received a grant to supply better Internet in Dorchester County and the grant for Berkeley County is still pending. They say the timeline for when those areas will be upgraded has not yet been finalized.

