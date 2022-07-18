SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Home Telecom supplies 1,400 homes with better internet with $2M grant

Home Telecom says work to improve internet service to rural areas of Berkeley County is nearing...
Home Telecom says work to improve internet service to rural areas of Berkeley County is nearing a completion thanks to a $2 million grant.(Live 5)
By Anna Harris
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Home Telecom says a project to improve internet service in rural portions of Berkeley County is nearing completion.

The South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff awarded the utility $2 million to expand Internet services in rural areas back in 2021. As part of the grant, Home Telecom has provided about 1,400 homes with faster internet in rural areas of Jamestown, Pineville and Huger.

The company selected these areas by finding out who had less than 25 megs of internet or no internet at all. Over the course of a few months, they installed 275 miles of fiber to expand Internet broadband in these areas.

When asked if they have received any customer complaints in those areas, Home Telecom Marketing Vice President Gina Shuler says things have been running smoothly.

“The fiber is passing the addresses and it is up to our marketing group to notify the customers and let them know that the fiber is now available,” Shuler said. “It does require some construction. So, we are not receiving any complaints. We are receiving nothing but great compliments once there are hooked up and able to access higher speeds of internet.”

Home Telecom says they just received a grant to supply better Internet in Dorchester County and the grant for Berkeley County is still pending. They say the timeline for when those areas will be upgraded has not yet been finalized.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Child taken to hospital after falling out of third-story window
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help as they investigate a...
Deputies investigating string of car break-ins in Summerville
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left 4...
Shooting in North Charleston leaves 4 injured
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam after a woman lost more...
Beaufort County woman loses over $100,000 in CIA scam

Latest News

Kayli Keitt, 13, was last seen in the area of Hagood Avenue and Spring Street, police say.
Police search for missing 13-year-old Charleston girl
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police search for missing 13-year-old Charleston girl
The Charleston County School District is considering a move some say would radically change who...
Charleston Co. school board proposes more authority for superintendent
Javeon Breon Kayshard Campbell, 19, is wanted on charges of murder and possession of a weapon...
Police search for 19-year-old wanted in deadly June shooting