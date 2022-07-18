SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

July 4 parade funerals to conclude with tribute to slain dad

More funerals are planned this weekend for victims of the July 4 parade shooting in Highland Park, Ill. (CNN/RAINAN LOWREY/GEARHEAD OUTFITTERS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — Funeral services for the seven people killed by a gunman at an Independence Day parade will conclude Monday as family and friends gather in suburban Chicago to remember Kevin McCarthy.

McCarthy’s funeral service is scheduled for Monday afternoon in Skokie, Illinois. In an obituary, he is described as a father, husband, brother, uncle and son who “brought the fun to every situation.”

The 37-year-old father and his wife, Irina, were both killed in the attack on the Highland Park parade. They left behind a 2-year-old son, Aiden, whose story prompted thousands of people to donate money for the orphaned boy.

“Kevin’s irrepressible zest for life and his family and friends will remain with us always,” his family wrote in the obituary. “We love you.”

Irina McCarthy was buried last week.

Services for the five other victims have been held in recent weeks. They have been identified as: 64-year-old Katherine Goldstein, 63-year-old Jacquelyn Sundheim, 88-year-old Stephen Straus and 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza and 69-year-old Eduardo Uvaldo.

Prosecutors have charged 21-year-old Robert E. Crimo III with seven counts of murder and said they expect to present attempted murder charges representing the people wounded in the attack.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Child taken to hospital after falling out of third-story window
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help as they investigate a...
Deputies investigating string of car break-ins in Summerville
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left 4...
Shooting in North Charleston leaves 4 injured
Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Georgetown and Williamsburg County are all considered to have...
Masking again recommended while indoors in the Lowcountry

Latest News

GE announced in November that it planned to split into three companies focused on aviation,...
GE reveals identity of 3 companies after historic split
Every two seconds someone in the US needs blood or platelets, according to the American Red...
American Red Cross seeks blood donations to prevent summer shortage
Judge Elizabeth Scherer participates in a sidebar discussion via headset during jury selection...
LIVE: Florida high school shooter’s penalty trial begins
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say the man shot and killed in an...
SLED: Man killed in officer-involved shooting was armed
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson scrambles during the second half of an NCAA college...
Florida Gator quarterback Anthony Richardson discontinuing ‘AR-15’ nickname