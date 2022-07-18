SC Lottery
Lawsuit: ‘Violent’ COVID nasal swab ruptured patient’s sinus cavity

By Lisa Weismann
Updated: 24 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A newly-filed lawsuit alleges a woman suffered a ruptured sinus cavity after a “violent” COVID-19 test.

The plaintiff underwent a test at MUSC Health West Phlebotomy Lab on July 24, 2020.

The lawsuit states the health professional inserted the nasal swab forcefully and violently. The victim said she experienced clear discharge from the affected nostril, and facial pain.

Following an appointment with an ear, nose and throat physician, the plaintiff claims she was diagnosed with a ruptured sinus cavity and cerebrospinal fluid leak and underwent several surgeries.

She is suing MUSC for negligence.

When reached for possible comment, MUSC stated that it does not comment on pending litigation.

