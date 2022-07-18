SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list

Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.(U.S. Marshals)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARLISLE, Penn. (Gray News) - A man who appeared on several episodes of the hit TLC show “90 Day Fiance” is now among the U.S. Marshals’ most wanted people in the country.

The federal agency has added Michael Anthony Baltimore, 43, to its 15 Most Wanted fugitive list. Baltimore is accused of shooting and killing barbershop owner Kendell Jerome Cook at his business in Carlisle, Pennsylvania in May 2021.

Baltimore is facing charges of murder, assault and violating parole.

The U.S. Marshals said Baltimore is also a barber, and he had worked for Cook until 2019.

There is combined reward money totaling $37,000 for information leading to Baltimore’s arrest with the Marshals offering up to $25,000.

“Michael Baltimore poses a serious threat to the community,” U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis said. “By placing him on the 15 Most Wanted list, we have made his capture a top priority of the U.S. Marshals Service.”

People with information on Baltimore’s whereabouts can submit an online tip on the U.S. Marshals website.

Michael Baltimore on "15 Most Wanted List"
Michael Baltimore on "15 Most Wanted List"(WGCL)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Child taken to hospital after falling out of third-story window
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help as they investigate a...
Deputies investigating string of car break-ins in Summerville
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left 4...
Shooting in North Charleston leaves 4 injured
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam after a woman lost more...
Beaufort County woman loses over $100,000 in CIA scam

Latest News

A four-year-old who fell out of a fourth-floor apartment window died from their injuries, Mount...
4-year-old dies after fall from 4th-floor window, police say
Kayli Keitt, 13, was last seen in the area of Hagood Avenue and Spring Street, police say.
Police search for missing 13-year-old Charleston girl
On Monday, July 18, 2022 relatives and family members arrive on the first day of the sentencing...
Prosecutor recalls coldness, cruelty of Parkland, Fla., gunman
Javeon Breon Kayshard Campbell, 19, is wanted on charges of murder and possession of a weapon...
Police search for 19-year-old wanted in deadly June shooting