Medical manufacturing company adding site in Charleston County

The $90M investment will create 165 jobs
An international manufacturer of drug delivery devices announced on Monday it is establishing a...
An international manufacturer of drug delivery devices announced on Monday it is establishing a new manufacturing site in Charleston County.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An international manufacturer of drug delivery devices announced on Monday it is establishing a new manufacturing site in Charleston County.

Switzerland-based SHL Medical designs and manufactures drug delivery devices for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide.

The company announced the investment of $90 million, creating 165 jobs at 7791 Palmetto Commerce Parkway in North Charleston.

The company says the new facility will help meet the growing demands for its products.

“I am delighted to announce SHL’s expansion into South Carolina. Our new U.S. site in North Charleston will be a state-of-the-art facility that will support our customers further with our end-to-end capabilities, providing high-quality drug delivery systems to the end users – patients around the world,” SHL Medical Chairman and CEO Ulrich Faessler said. “This new facility brings us closer to our customers and reduces the risk of supply chain disturbances. Furthermore, it will support our sustainability goals by lessening global shipping distances. I want to acknowledge the support that we have received from the state and county levels for this project.

SHL Medical develops autoinjectors, pen injectors and other delivery devices that allow patients to self-inject at home.

According to the company’s website, the new location in North Charleston will have medical device injection molding and fully automated assembly capabilities. The facility will partner with its packaging and labeling facility in Florida.

“We are proud to welcome SHL Medical to our robust and growing life science sector in the City of North Charleston,” North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said. “With the establishment in our region and tremendous job creation, our highly capable, local workforce is well-equipped to fulfill the company’s global mission. We affirm our commitment to SHL Medical and look forward to future growth and success.”

The company plans to begin operations at the site in the second quarter of 2024.

