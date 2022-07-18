SC Lottery
New, high-end dealership may be coming to the 'auto-mile'

Source: Live 5
By Molly McBride
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new dealership, estimated to cost around $4.5 million, may be coming to the ‘auto mile’ on Savannah Highway.

Monday afternoon the developers are bringing forward plans for the dealership to the City’s Design Review Board. They hope to receive approval to move forward with the project.

Baker Motor Company is requesting the Board’s approval for a two-story dealership near the Chevy and Honda dealerships on the corner of Markfield and the Savannah Highway. According to their conceptual plan, they plan to sell cars from Rolls-Royce, Alfa Romeo and Maserati.

The proposed design for the building is almost entirely glass, lined with a white, shimmery coating

Robert Summerfield, Charleston’s Director for Planning, Preservation and Sustainability, says it’s a relatively small lot but they’re being innovative with their space. He said they have a lot of showroom for the cars, without having a large lot, by making the dealership two stories.

“It’s a really unique way of utilizing a smaller spot to continue that ‘auto mile’ feel in that part of Savannah Highway,” Summerfield said.

The meeting is Monday at 4:30 p.m. and will be live-streamed and recorded on the City of Charleston’s YouTube channel.

