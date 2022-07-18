SC Lottery
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say

By Elaine Emerson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A North Las Vegas police officer killed his daughter before killing himself following a domestic disturbance over the weekend, police said. His wife and son were also shot and injured.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the suspect and the woman were married with two kids. The couple was involved in a fight that became violent when the suspect tried to shoot the woman. During the struggle, their teenage son intervened, police said.

The woman and son were able to escape the home with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and called for help, police said. The suspect fatally shot his juvenile daughter before killing himself, police said.

Police confirmed that the suspect was an off-duty North Las Vegas officer.

The identification of the daughter and suspect will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the police’s Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

