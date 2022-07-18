Phase three of Low Battery Seawall project on track, but costing more

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - City of Charleston officials say the third phase of the Low Battery Seawall project is still on track to be finished on time, but they made some findings over the past few months that will cause the amount they’re spending on construction to increase.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, they will discuss a change order in the amount of $221,680 for Phase Three. That will increase the construction contract for this phase to about $21.7 million.

The city completed Phase One and Phase Two over the past two years, starting at the Coast Guard station and moving towards the High Battery. Construction on Phase Three of the project started back in the Spring.

As part of the project, an expansive grout material gets injected when they do the foundation work that fills any holes that have opened up under the wall before they fix the outside of the wall and put the new platform in.

Based on the previous two phases, they had an estimate for the number of holes they expected during this phase. Charleston Stormwater Management Director Matthew Fountain says over the course of Phase Three, they found about twice that amount.

“Without the ability to basically rip the old wall out and start seeing what’s under there, there’s always a little bit of uncertainty in what some of the deterioration levels will have been on that wall,” Fountain says. “Depends how they built that section originally, depends how much impact it got from different storms.”

The city of Charleston expects Phase Three of the project to be finished in the middle to the end of next year. (Live 5)

The overall project will cost an estimated $70 million. The project started with structurally having to rebuild the 110-year-old deteriorating wall but now will include much more. The project will raise the wall to protect against higher sea levels and increasing storm intensities as well as improve drainage. In addition, there are plans to redo the streetscape as a linear park, and add ADA accessibility, bike lane safety, and maintain parking.

“One of the great parts about this project is because we’re building it as a linear park in addition to all of the other benefits that we’re actualizing from the project, it gets to be funded under the hospitality and accommodations tax,” Fountain says. “So, it’s a $70 million dollar project that is basically funded by tourists coming to the city and spending their money here and staying here. So, it’s a great way again to leverage the benefits we receive from tourism in the city into improvements that will help both the attraction and retention of tourists but also provide a lot of amenities and benefits to residents and property owners in the area.”

Fountain says this phase is expected to be finished in the middle to the end of next year. There will be one more phase after that, which the city is currently in the very early phases of design work.

