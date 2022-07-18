Police: SC woman disappeared during trip to Alabama

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a woman who set out for Alabama and has not been heard from for more than a week.

Shauna Brown, 39, was set to travel to school in the Cotton State but investigators believe she never arrived at her destination.

Her mother told investigators she has not heard from her daughter since July 10, and says that lack of communication is out of character for Brown.

She was last seen wearing royal blue-colored nursing scrubs and was driving a black 2013 Toyota Corolla with South Carolina license plate TXR-359.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

🚨39 y/o Shauna Brown's mom hasn't heard from her daughter since 7/10. Mom says no communication is out of character for Shauna. She was set to travel to school in Alabama but it's believed she did not arrive at her destination. Know Shauna's whereabouts? Contact #Crimestoppers. pic.twitter.com/IVvipUR8pd — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.