Police search for 19-year-old wanted in deadly June shooting

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department has named a suspect in a Dorchester Road shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy.

Javeon Breon Kayshard Campbell, 19, is wanted on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

The charges stem from a June 29 shooting in the 3600 block of Dorchester Road.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of the shooting as 17-year-old Charrod Phillips of Moncks Corner. Phillips died at approximately 3:44 a.m. at the scene of the shooting from a gunshot wound, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Investigators were able to identify Campbell as their suspect.

He stands 5-feet tall, weighs 120 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. Investigators warned he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows where Campbell is should call the North Charleston Police Tipline at 843-607-2076.

