Police search for missing 13-year-old Charleston girl

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are searching for a young teenager who has been missing since Thursday.

Kayli Keitt, 13, was last seen in the area of Hagood Avenue and Spring Street, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

Police say she is believed to frequent the east side of Downtown Charleston.

She was last seen wearing a shirt with black and white horizontal stripes, black shorts and black socks with slippers.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call the on-duty Charleston Police central detective at 843-743-7200.

