RiverDogs head into break with 7-4 win

Lynchburg, VA - The Charleston RiverDogs knocked off the Lynchburg Hillcats by a 7-4 score on Sunday evening at Bank of the James Stadium to head into the four-day all-star break on a positive note.

Carson Williams was 2-5 with a double, home run and three runs batted in to lead the attack. For the second straight night, Williams blasted a solo home run in the second at-bat of the night. This one was his team-leading 13th of the campaign.

Lynchburg managed to tie the game in the bottom of the frame as Jorge Burgos singled and scored on a pair of wild pitches by Over Galue.

The RiverDogs (10-10, 56-30) put together their biggest inning of the night in the second to take the lead for good.

Logan Allen reached on an infield single to start the inning and was joined on base by Jelfry Marte, who lined a base hit to right field. The pair executed a double steal and Alejandro Pie walked to load the bases.

After Angel Galarraga struck out, Ryan Spikes lifted a sacrifice fly to center to put the RiverDogs on top.

Williams worked a full count and then hammered a fastball off the base of the wall in left for a two-run double that increased the lead to 4-1.

Before the inning was over, Willy Vasquez ripped an RBI single to right to provide a four-run lead.

Each team scored a single run in the fifth, with the RiverDogs doing so on Jelfry Marte’s RBI infield single.

Lynchburg (8-13, 43-44) scored their run on a another wild pitch, this time by Jonny Cuevas. The remaining offense all came in the ninth inning.

First, the RiverDogs widened the gap to 7-2 when Vasquez singles, stole second base and moved to third on a wild pitch.

Bobby Seymour walked and proceeded to steal second with the throw sailing into center field for an error that allowed Vasquez to trot home.

The Hillcats received a two-run double from Richard Paz in the ninth, but a Victor Planchart groundout ended the game. Joining Williams with multiple hits were Vasquez and Pie.

The Hillcats were led by Burgos who finished with three hits and a walk. Lynchburg outhit the RiverDogs 10-9.

Cuevas earned the win, tossing 3.0 innings out of the bullpen. He allowed one run on three hits and three walks.

Galue also worked 3.0 innings as the starter, giving up a single run on three hits.

Sandy Gaston worked 2.0 scoreless frames and Jack Snyder allowed two runs in the ninth inning in his first outing since July 6.

The RiverDogs will have off until Friday when they begin a nine-game homestand by welcoming the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. The game will be followed by a fireworks show presented by REV Federal Credit Union.Single-game tickets are available for all RiverDogs home games at riverdogs.com RiverDogs season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at //riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS).

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.