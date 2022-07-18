SC attorney gen. praises ruling on transgender student athletes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said a federal court has ruled in favor of the Palmetto State and 19 others, saying the government cannot force schools to follow new anti-discrimination rules.

The rules in question would have forced schools to allow “biological males” to compete on girls’ sports teams, to prohibit sex-separated showers and locker rooms to “compel” transgender students to use “biologically inaccurate preferred pronouns,” Wilson’s office said.

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee has blocked the U.S. Department of Education and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission from enforcing “new, expansive, and unlawful guidance” on federal anti-discrimination laws in states that sued over them, Attorney General’s Office spokesman Robert Kittle said.

“These new guidelines put South Carolina and other states in an impossible situation,” Wilson said Monday. “Our state passed a new law called the Save Women’s Sports Act and if we followed state law we would face legal consequences, including the threat of losing federal funding. The federal government cannot hold South Carolina hostage for passing its common sense laws and for not following the federal government’s nonsensical policies.”

Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Save Women’s Sports Act into law in May. The law requires athletes in South Carolina schools from the elementary to college levels to compete based on the gender to which they were assigned at birth and prohibits transgender girls and women from competing in girls’ and women’s teams.

Wilson also said the federal government did not follow the law when passing these new federal guidelines because there was no input on them from Congress or the public.

South Carolina was one of 19 states to join Tennessee in legal action to block the rules. The other states were Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and West Virginia.

