SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Georgetown Co. sheriff recognizes 12-year-old for quick action in medical emergency

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver visited the home of 12-year-old Jack Olsen to recognize...
Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver visited the home of 12-year-old Jack Olsen to recognize the boy for calling 911 after seeing a man in Murrells Inlet who appeared to be in medical distress.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County’s sheriff honored a 12-year-old boy who called 911 when he saw a man who seemed to be in medical distress.

Sheriff Carter Weaver said 12-year-old Jack Olsen noticed the man near the Marshwalk in Murrells Inlet.

Olsens call sent Georgetown County deputies and Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire/EMS to the scene where they were able to provide aid and take the man to an area hospital.

“The man was certain to fall off the dock he was on, into the water, where he could have drowned,” Weaver said. “The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is grateful for Jack’s bravery and quick action. We are honored to recognize him and his example inspires all who are sworn to protect and serve.”

In addition to a plaque, Weaver gave Olsen some sheriff’s office gear.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley says while the shirt is a little big on the 12-year-old now, deputies hope he will grow into it by the time he signs on as a deputy.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Child taken to hospital after falling out of third-story window
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help as they investigate a...
Deputies investigating string of car break-ins in Summerville
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left 4...
Shooting in North Charleston leaves 4 injured
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam after a woman lost more...
Beaufort County woman loses over $100,000 in CIA scam

Latest News

Kayli Keitt, 13, was last seen in the area of Hagood Avenue and Spring Street, police say.
Police search for missing 13-year-old Charleston girl
Home Telecom says work to improve internet service to rural areas of Berkeley County is nearing...
Home Telecom supplies 1,400 homes with better internet with $2M grant
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police search for missing 13-year-old Charleston girl
The Charleston County School District is considering a move some say would radically change who...
Charleston Co. school board proposes more authority for superintendent