SLED: Man killed in officer-involved shooting was armed

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say the man shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Georgetown Saturday was armed with a knife.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say the man shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Georgetown Saturday was armed with a knife.

Agents say the victim, identified as 50-year-old James Robert Frazier Jr., was armed with a knife behind a home near the corner of Church Street and Palm Street in Georgetown when he was shot. Frazier died at the scene.

The Georgetown officer was not injured, SLED spokesperson Renee Wunderlich said.

Wunderlich says the SLED investigation was requested by Georgetown Police Chief Bill Pierce.

“SLED agents will conduct interviews with all potential witnesses in this matter,” Wunderlich said in a release. “Further, SLED will collect all relevant evidence and will forensically test such evidence as needed.”

According to SLED, Saturday’s incident was the 18th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2022 and the first involving the Georgetown Police Department.

The department had zero officer-involved shootings in 2021.

Frazier was scheduled to undergo an autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

