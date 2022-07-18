SC Lottery
Smith rallies to beat McIlroy at British Open for 1st major

Cameron Smith of Australia handles his golf ball after putting on No. 2 during the first round...
Cameron Smith of Australia handles his golf ball after putting on No. 2 during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, April 7, 2022.(Augusta National Golf Club)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) - Cameron Smith is the British Open champion not many saw coming.

The Australian and his magical putter stormed from behind at St. Andrews to overcome Rory McIlroy and win the British Open for his first major.

Smith made five straight birdies to start the back nine. He saved par on the dangerous Road Hole at the 17th. And he finished with two putts from 80 feet for birdie and a 64.

It’s the lowest final round ever by a winner at St. Andrews, and Smith matched the major championship score to par at 20 under. Cameron Young finished second.

Copyright 2022 AP. All rights reserved.

VIDEO: Battery secure 3 points at home with 3-1 win over Hartford Athletic
