Sumter police search for missing teen

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

Jasmine Leonard, 16, was last seen walking from a fast-food restaurant on Hampton Avenue before getting into an SUV or pickup truck, according to police.

Jasmine is described as 4 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray Wendy’s uniform shirt and black pants.

If you have any information, call SPD at 803-436-2700.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.