Typical summertime weather ahead this week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Summertime in the Lowcountry means sunny, hot and humid weather with pop-up daily storms. That is exactly what is on the docket for this week! Morning rain near the beaches will result in a cloudy start along the coast while inland areas heat up under morning sunshine. The best chance of rain will shift from coastal areas in the morning to inland spots in the afternoon. Otherwise, expect plenty of sunshine today with highs climbing to 90 degrees with heat index values near 100°. While this week will provide us plenty of time to get in some sunshine, a couple storms will be possible each day through the weekend. Highs will reach the low 90s each afternoon.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 93.

