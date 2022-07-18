SC Lottery
Typical summertime weather this week!

By Chris Holtzman
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The best chance of rain will shift to inland spots this afternoon. It will be hot and humid this afternoon with temperatures near 90 degrees and heat index values near 100°. While this week will provide us plenty of time to get in some sunshine, a couple storms will be possible each day through the weekend. Rain and storm chances will increase slightly Friday into the weekend as a front approaches the area. Highs will reach the low 90s each afternoon.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90, Low 77.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91, Low 77.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92, Low 78.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92, Low 78.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 91, Low 77.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 92, Low 77.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 93, Low 76.

