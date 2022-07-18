SC Lottery
Advertisement

USC’s Rattler, Clemson’s Shipley, Coastal’s McCall on Maxwell Watch List

American Football
American Football(WILX)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The first of the College Football Award Watch Lists was released on Monday morning.

The Maxwell Award, which goes to the best player in the country, announced their list of initial nominees.

Making the cut was new South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler. Rattler, a transfer from Oklahoma, played 23 games for the Sooners over 3 seasons going 15-2 as a starter. He threw for 4,595 yards with 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Clemson running back Will Shipley also on the list. Coming off a promising freshman year, Shipley rushed for 739 yards and 11 touchdowns while also catching 16 passes for 116 yards.

Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall, who’s been a semifinalist for the award the last 2 seasons, is on the preseason list as well. McCall is the 2-time defending Sun Belt Player of the Year after he threw for over 2,800 yards with 27 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions.

Oceanside Collegiate alum Sam Hartman of Wake Forest is also on the list.

