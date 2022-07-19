SC Lottery
Afternoon showers and storms likely each day this week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Clouds will continue to build this afternoon with a few showers and storms. Any storms could produce heavy rain and frequent lightning. Be prepared to move indoors! Scattered afternoon and evening storms will give way to quiet weather overnight. Highs today will reach the low 90s with lows tonight in the upper 70s. More of the same is expected through the rest of the work week. Daily storms and plenty of heat with highs in the low 90s each day. Over the weekend, drier air will move into our area which should lead to fewer daily storms and most of us staying dry by Sunday.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 92, Low 77.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 91, Low 78.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 92, Low 77.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered PM Storms. High 91, Low 77.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered PM Storms. High 91, Low 76.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mainly Dry. High 92, Low 77.

