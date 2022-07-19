Bishop England alum, Clemson pitcher Geoffrey Gilbert drafted by New York Yankees

SC Lottery
Bishop England alum and former Clemson pitcher Geoffrey Gilbert was drafted by the New York Yankees on Tuesday(Clemson Athletics)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Bishop England alum and Clemson pitcher Geoffrey Gilbert is ready for the next step in his baseball career and he’ll be taking it with one of the most storied franchises in all of sports.

Gilbert was a 13th round pick, number 400 overall, in the MLB Draft on Tuesday by the New York Yankees.

The former Bishop England ace spent 3 seasons pitching for the Tigers going 9-8 overall with a 3.35 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 102 innings of work.

It was a continuation of an amazing high school career that saw Gilbert and his BE teammates win 3 state titles and the pitcher was also named the state player of the year.

“you work so hard, and everybody tries to prepare you and when it actually sets in that you’ve been drafted.” Gilbert told Live 5 News. “It’s one thing that I’ve been working for since I was playing at St. Andrews Parks and Rec when I started T ball three years old, you know, and you always dream about getting drafted. I mean, it hasn’t really set in yet to be completed on so when it finally sets in, I’ll probably start to cry a little bit more and just realize all that and think about all the hard work that I’ve been through.”

Gilbert said he actually grew up a Red Sox fan like his father who grew up in Boston. But his parents are used to changing colors because of the pitcher. He said they were Gamecocks fans growing up before he decided to go to Clemson.

Gilbert said he will report down to Tampa to begin workouts with the organization later this week.

