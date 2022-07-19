SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

California, Texas are home to least educated cities in US, report finds

WalletHub released a report ranking current education levels found in U.S. cities.
WalletHub released a report ranking current education levels found in U.S. cities.(Thinkstock via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - From the tech world to the medical field, cities are looking into attracting highly educated workers, especially since the start of the pandemic, to help fuel economic growth.

WalletHub, a personal finance website, reports higher levels of education tend to lead to higher salaries, and those graduates want to live somewhere where they will get a good return on their educational investment.

The finance website recently shared a report on the most and least educated cities in the U.S. to determine where the educated Americans are putting their degrees to work.

WalletHub reports it compared the 150 largest metropolitan statistical areas across 11 key metrics with data ranging from the share of adults aged 25 and older with at least a bachelor’s degree to the quality of the public school system.

According to the report, Ann Arbor, Michigan, is the most educated city in the U.S. San Jose, California, was No. 2, followed by Washington, D.C., Madison, Wisconsin and San Francisco.

When it comes to the bottom of the list, Visalia, California, is the least educated city in the U.S. Brownsville, Texas, was No. 149, followed by McAllen, Texas, Bakersfield, California and Modesto, California.

WalletHub released a report ranking current education levels found in U.S. cities.
WalletHub released a report ranking current education levels found in U.S. cities.(WalletHub)

Other key findings in the report were as follows:

  • The Ann Arbor metro area has the highest share of bachelor’s degree holders aged 25 and older, 56.7%, which is 3.9 times higher than in Visalia, the metro area with the lowest at 14.6%.
  • Anchorage, Alaska, metro area has the highest gender education gap, with the share of female bachelor’s degree holders aged 25 and older at 22.78%, compared with 18.24% for their male counterparts, a difference of 4.54% favoring women.
  • For comparison, the national average for women with the same attributes is 20.6%, and it is 19.79% for their male counterparts.

The entire report can be viewed here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A four-year-old who fell out of a fourth-floor apartment window died from their injuries, Mount...
4-year-old dies after fall from 4th-floor window, police say
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Kayli Keitt, 13, was last seen in the area of Hagood Avenue and Spring Street, police say.
Police search for missing 13-year-old Charleston girl
The South Carolina Office of Occupational Safety and Health fined Coastal Firearms $3,000 for...
Documents: OSHA fines SC gun store after employee killed during ‘prank’ gone wrong
The city of Charleston's design review board will meet Monday to discuss plans for a $4.5...
New, high-end dealership may be coming to the ‘auto-mile’

Latest News

Hundreds have signed a petition to save the running track at the Danny Jones Athletic Facility,...
Runners fight to save North Charleston track
In North Charleston volunteers with Group Cares are spending a couple of days clearing out lots...
Student volunteers helping clean up North Hill neighborhood
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Student volunteers helping clean up North Hill neighborhood
Regulators authorized the nation’s first so-called protein vaccine against COVID-19 last week,...
CDC advisers endorse more traditional Novavax COVID shot
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh will make his first court appearance Wednesday morning...
Murdaugh expected to appear for bond hearing on murder charges Wednesday