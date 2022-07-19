Charleston City Council moving forward with new multi-million dollar Johns Island fire station

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council will consider preconstruction plans and designs for a fire station on Johns Island Tuesday night.

Fire Station number 23 is planned for a site on Maybank Highway at Wildts Battery Boulevard. Plans call for the new station to have two units: an engine company and a ladder company.

The preconstruction steps include funding for designs and getting necessary documents in order. The station is planned to be 3 bays and cost in total $8,951,196 total budget. If approved by City Council, the preconstruction phase will cost about $70,000.

The city has also already applied to FEMA for a $4.5 million Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grant program. Officials are hoping the grant will help to pay for staffing.

There is no set date when construction will begin, but fire department officials say it’s needed to serve the community.

Deputy Fire Chief Jason Krusen said in March the new station is necessary because there is currently only one Charleston Fire station on Johns Island. That station is located on Bohicket Road.

Krusen said stressed that residents should know resources are adequate now with their other fire partners. However, he said, they are looking ahead and preparing for future development oo they don’t have to play catch up when the time comes.

