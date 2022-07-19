SC Lottery
Charleston Parks and Recreation Department seeks public input

The Charleston County Parks and Recreation Department is asking for public input on their 10-year comprehensive plan for parks, trails and open spaces.(Live 5)
By Molly McBride
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:41 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Parks and Recreation Department is asking for public input on their 10-year comprehensive plan for parks, trails and open spaces. Tuesday is the first of seven public workshops they will be holding.

Their comprehensive planning process is called “Parks and Recreation for All,” which will build on their original plan from 2013, “Parks for Tomorrow.”

According to their website, the title points to the importance of creating an inclusive and community-driven planning process. They are working to identify park and recreation priorities for the next ten years and want recommendations directly from the community.

The workshops are designed for the community to share their opinions and be able to directly shape the next ten years of parks and recreation in Charleston County.

There will be seven different workshops Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 19 from 6-7:30 p.m.:
  • Wando Mount Pleasant Library
  • Otranto Road Library in North Charleston
Wednesday, July 20 from 6-7:30 p.m.:
  • Main Library in downtown Charleston
  • St. Paul’s Hollywood Library
  • Bees Ferry West Ashley Library
Thursday, July 21 from 6-7:30 p.m.:
  • St. James Santee Elementary School in McClellanville
  • St. John’s High School on Johns Island

The workshops are drop-in style, the department says you can stop by at any point during the scheduled time to share your opinion.

For those who cannot make the meeting, an online survey is available.

